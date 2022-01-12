Franklin Electric (FELE) falls 0.74% on Moderate Volume January 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FELE - Market Data & News Trade

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE), a Fort Wayne, Indiana, company, fell to close at $90.47 Tuesday after losing $0.67 (0.74%) on volume of 91,159 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $91.52 to a low of $88.79 while Franklin Electric’s market cap now stands at $4,200,589,319.

About Franklin Electric Co., Inc.

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

