Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE: FTF) shares fell 0.02%, or $0.002 per share, to close Thursday at $9.25. After opening the day at $9.29, shares of Franklin Durationome fluctuated between $9.29 and $9.23. 65,325 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 143,711. Thursday's activity brought Franklin Durationome’s market cap to $278,784,224.

Franklin Durationome is headquartered in San Mateo, California..

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The fund seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation by investing primarily in high yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

