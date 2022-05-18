Franco-Nevada (FNV) Loses 2.58% for May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FNV - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) was down $3.54 to close Wednesday at $133.48.

The company started at $137.03 and shares fluctuated between $137.60 and $133.18 with 651,842 shares trading hands.

Franco-Nevada is averaging 672,662 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 0.71% YTD.

Franco-Nevada anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-10.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Franco-Nevada visit the company profile.

About Franco-Nevada Corporation

Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. The Company has the largest and most diversified portfolio of royalties and streams by commodity, geography, revenue type and stage of project. The portfolio is actively managed with the aim to maintain over 80% of revenue from precious metals (gold, silver & PGM). The Company does not operate mines, develop projects or conduct exploration. Franco-Nevada’s business model is focused on managing and growing its portfolio of royalties and streams.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

