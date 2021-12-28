Franco-Nevada (FNV) falls 0.22% in Light Trading on December 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FNV - Market Data & News Trade

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE: FNV) shares fell 0.22%, or $0.3 per share, to close Monday at $135.19. After opening the day at $135.49, shares of Franco-Nevada fluctuated between $136.77 and $134.85. 277,355 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 650,460. Monday's activity brought Franco-Nevada’s market cap to $25,847,278,114.

About Franco-Nevada Corporation

Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. The Company has the largest and most diversified portfolio of royalties and streams by commodity, geography, revenue type and stage of project. The portfolio is actively managed with the aim to maintain over 80% of revenue from precious metals (gold, silver & PGM). The Company does not operate mines, develop projects or conduct exploration. Franco-Nevada’s business model is focused on managing and growing its portfolio of royalties and streams.

Visit Franco-Nevada Corporation’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Franco-Nevada Corporation and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Franco-Nevada Corporation’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Build Back Better Could Be... Better in 2022 Joan Didion, Revered Essayist and Novelist, Dies at 87 Pfizer and Moderna Boosters Provide 'Significant Increase' in Protection From Omicron Variant: Study US Companies Must Prove Imports From China's Xinjiang Region Are Made Without Forced Labor