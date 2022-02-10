Franchise (FRG) falls 2.84% in Active Trading on February 10

Today, Franchise Group Inc - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: FRG) stock fell $1.42, accounting for a 2.84% decrease. Franchise opened at $49.29 before trading between $50.24 and $48.09 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Franchise’s market cap fall to $1,957,553,884 on 316,598 shares -above their 30-day average of 221,706.

About Franchise Group Inc - Class A

Franchise Group is an owner and operator of franchised and franchisable businesses that continually looks to grow its portfolio of brands while utilizing its operating and capital allocation philosophies to generate strong cash flow for its shareholders. Franchise Group's business lines include Pet Supplies Plus, American Freight, The Vitamin Shoppe, Buddy's Home Furnishings, and Liberty Tax Service. On a combined basis, Franchise Group currently operates over 4,600 locations predominantly located in the U.S. and Canada that are either Company-run or operated pursuant to franchising agreements.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

