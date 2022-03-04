Fox Factory (FOXF) falls 4.82% for March 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FOXF - Market Data & News Trade

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ: FOXF) shares fell 4.82%, or $5.24 per share, to close Friday at $103.58. After opening the day at $107.92, shares of Fox Factory fluctuated between $108.78 and $102.63. 343,343 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 240,943. Friday's activity brought Fox Factory’s market cap to $4,362,976,355.

Fox Factory is headquartered in Braselton, Georgia..

About Fox Factory Holding Corp

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs and manufactures performance-defining ride dynamics products primarily for bicycles, on-road and off-road vehicles and trucks, side-by-side vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. The Company is a direct supplier to leading powered vehicle OEMs. Additionally, the Company supplies top bicycle OEMs and their contract manufacturers, and provides aftermarket products to retailers and distributors.

