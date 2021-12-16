Fox Factory (FOXF) falls 2.13% in Active Trading on December 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FOXF - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Fox Factory Holding Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: FOXF) stock fell $3.67, accounting for a 2.13% decrease. Fox Factory opened at $172.28 before trading between $172.28 and $166.06 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Fox Factory’s market cap fall to $7,109,257,530 on 234,355 shares -above their 30-day average of 139,390.

About Fox Factory Holding Corp

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs and manufactures performance-defining ride dynamics products primarily for bicycles, on-road and off-road vehicles and trucks, side-by-side vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. The Company is a direct supplier to leading powered vehicle OEMs. Additionally, the Company supplies top bicycle OEMs and their contract manufacturers, and provides aftermarket products to retailers and distributors.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

