Fox Corporation - Class A (FOXA) gains 1.2920% for June 18

Fox Corporation - Class A (NASDAQ: FOXA) shares gained 1.2920% to end trading Friday at $37.63 per share - a net change of $0.48. Shares traded between $37.99 and $37.01 throughout the day.

About Fox Corporation - Class A

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports and entertainment content through its iconic domestic brands including: FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of its footprint allows them to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes its strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

