Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (FEDU) Gains in Pre-Market Trading for May 24

Shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc - ADR (NYSE:FEDU) are on the move in pre-market trading for May 24.

Ahead of the market's open, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock gained 19.26% from the previous session’s close.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) rose $0.0189 in the last session and looks to continue today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:32:57 est.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc - ADR

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. is a leading Shanghai-based educational company dedicated to providing comprehensive after-school education services with a focus on high-quality math education. The Company's vision is to unlock students' intellectual potential through high quality and effective education that can profoundly benefit students' academic, career and life prospects. The Company provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs. The Company's proprietary educational content is designed to cultivate students' interests and enhance their cognitive and logic abilities. The Company develops its educational content through a systematic development process and updates it regularly based on student performance and feedback. Such process allows the Company to effectively drive better learning outcomes and serve students of different ages, aptitude levels and learning objectives. The Company's faculty is led by a group of experienced senior educators, including recognized scholars, award-winning teachers. Over the years, the quality of the Company's education services has been demonstrated by its student outstanding academic performance.

