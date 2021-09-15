Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (FEDU) drops 14.31% to Close at $0.57 on September 14

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc - ADR (NYSE: FEDU) shares dropped 14.31%, or $0.096 per share, to close Tuesday at $0.57. After opening the day at $0.69, shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) fluctuated between $0.70 and $0.57. 467,491 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 200,033. Tuesday's activity brought Four Seasons Education (Cayman)’s market cap to $26,600,874.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc - ADR

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. is a leading Shanghai-based educational company dedicated to providing comprehensive after-school education services with a focus on high-quality math education. The Company's vision is to unlock students' intellectual potential through high quality and effective education that can profoundly benefit students' academic, career and life prospects. The Company provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs. The Company's proprietary educational content is designed to cultivate students' interests and enhance their cognitive and logic abilities. The Company develops its educational content through a systematic development process and updates it regularly based on student performance and feedback. Such process allows the Company to effectively drive better learning outcomes and serve students of different ages, aptitude levels and learning objectives. The Company's faculty is led by a group of experienced senior educators, including recognized scholars, award-winning teachers. Over the years, the quality of the Company's education services has been demonstrated by its student outstanding academic performance.

Visit Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc - ADR’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc - ADR and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc - ADR’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Consumer Brands Association Presses White House for More Clarity on Vaccine Mandates Freshworks Shooting for $9 Billion IPO Valuation at Top End of Filing Range Fauci Supports COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for All Domestic Air Travel Jobless Claims Fall to 310,000 — Lowest in Nearly 18 Months