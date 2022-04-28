Four Corners Property (FCPT) Up in Light Trading for April 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FCPT - Market Data & News Trade

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) shares moved 2.85% today on 660,125 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 920,059 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $28.89 the company has a 50 day moving average of $27.54.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

Four Corners Property has moved 3.31% so far this year.

About Four Corners Property Trust Inc

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

