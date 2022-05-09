Four Corners Property (FCPT) Loses in Light Trading for May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FCPT - Market Data & News Trade

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading lower 3.05% to $25.73 on May 9.

481,735 shares exchanged hands while the 30-day daily average of 764,725 shares.

The company's stock has moved 8.64% so far in 2022.

Four Corners Property shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About Four Corners Property Trust Inc

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

