Four Corners Property (FCPT) Loses in Active Trading for March 7

Today, Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) lost $0.84 to finish the day Monday at $26.44.

The company started at $27.40 and shares fluctuated between $27.41 and $26.35 with 576,477 shares trading hands.

Four Corners Property is averaging 473,172 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 7.24% YTD.

Four Corners Property expects its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

About Four Corners Property Trust Inc

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

