Four Corners Property (FCPT) Falls 2.05% on April 25

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE: FCPT) moved 2.05% Monday.

As of 12:01:27 est, Four Corners Property sits at $29.03 and has fallen $0.61 per share.

Four Corners Property has moved 13.40% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 2.34% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

About Four Corners Property Trust Inc

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

