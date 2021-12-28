Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) falls 2.18% to Close at $5.84 on December 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FWP - Market Data & News Trade

Forward Pharma A/S - ADR (NASDAQ: FWP) shares fell 2.18%, or $0.13 per share, to close Monday at $5.84. After opening the day at $5.91, shares of Forward Pharma A/S fluctuated between $5.91 and $5.62. 10,328 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 143,854. Monday's activity brought Forward Pharma A/S’s market cap to $41,005,145.

Forward Pharma A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen K, Koebenhavn K..

Forward Pharma A/S is a Danish biopharmaceutical company that commenced development in 2005 of a proprietary formulation of DMF for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The Company granted to Biogen an irrevocable license to all of its IP through the License Agreement and received from Biogen a non-refundable cash fee of $1.25 billion in February 2017, with the return of EUR 917.7 million to shareholders through a capital reduction in September 2017. The Company has the opportunity to receive royalties from Biogen on Biogen's net sales of Tecfidera® or other DMF products for multiple sclerosis outside the U.S., dependent on, among other things, a favorable outcome in Europe with respect to the Opposition Proceeding, including any appeal thereto.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

