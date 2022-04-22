Forward Air (FWRD) Falls in Light Trading for April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FWRD - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Forward Air Corp. (NASDAQ:FWRD) moved 2.53% down on April 22 to close at $92.83.

183,245 exchanged hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 236,378 shares.

Forward Air is down 21.16% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Forward Air Corp.

Forward Air Corporation is a leading asset-light freight and logistics company. It provides LTL, final mile, truckload, intermodal drayage and pool distribution services across the United States and in Canada. Headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee, Forward operates approximately 200 facilities across the country and employs more than 5,200 people nationwide. It is more than a transportation company. As a single resource for your shipping needs, Forward is your supply chain partner.

