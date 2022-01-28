Forward Air (FWRD) falls 2.81% for January 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FWRD - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Forward Air Corp. Inc’s (NASDAQ: FWRD) stock fell $2.93, accounting for a 2.81% decrease. Forward Air opened at $104.75 before trading between $107.05 and $100.69 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Forward Air’s market cap fall to $2,734,913,752 on 126,621 shares -above their 30-day average of 125,994.

About Forward Air Corp.

Forward Air Corporation is a leading asset-light freight and logistics company. It provides LTL, final mile, truckload, intermodal drayage and pool distribution services across the United States and in Canada. Headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee, Forward operates approximately 200 facilities across the country and employs more than 5,200 people nationwide. It is more than a transportation company. As a single resource for your shipping needs, Forward is your supply chain partner.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

