Forum Energy (FET) Loses 2.84% for March 18

Today, Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) lost $0.7 to finish the day Friday at $23.93.

The company started at $24.57 and shares fluctuated between $24.65 and $23.93 with 21,023 shares trading hands.

Forum Energy is averaging 48,798 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have increased 53.46% YTD.

Forum Energy expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Forum Energy Technologies Inc

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is a global oilfield products company, serving the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions and production sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company's products include highly engineered capital equipment as well as products that are consumed in the drilling, well construction, production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Forum is headquartered in Houston, TX with manufacturing and distribution facilities strategically located around the globe.

