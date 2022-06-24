Forum Energy (FET) Gains 5.72% on June 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FET - Market Data & News Trade

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE: FET) has risen $1.095 (5.72%) and sits at $20.50, as of 11:52:12 est on June 24.

6,202 shares exchanged hands.

The Company fell 16.19% over the last 5 days and shares lost 17.56% over the last 30 days.

Forum Energy is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Forum Energy Technologies Inc

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is a global oilfield products company, serving the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions and production sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company's products include highly engineered capital equipment as well as products that are consumed in the drilling, well construction, production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Forum is headquartered in Houston, TX with manufacturing and distribution facilities strategically located around the globe.

