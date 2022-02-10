Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) falls 3.91% in Active Trading on February 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FBHS - Market Data & News Trade

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE: FBHS) shares fell 3.91%, or $3.65 per share, to close Thursday at $89.62. After opening the day at $91.30, shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security fluctuated between $92.98 and $89.24. 1,278,558 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 935,534. Thursday's activity brought Fortune Brands Home & Security’s market cap to $12,164,512,089.

Fortune Brands Home & Security is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois..

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., headquartered in Deerfield, IL., creates products and services that fulfill the dreams of home. The Company's operating segments are Plumbing, Cabinets and Outdoors & Security. Its trusted brands include Moen, Riobel, Perrin & Rowe, Shaws, Victoria + Albert and Rohl under the Global Plumbing Group (GPG); more than a dozen core brands under MasterBrand Cabinets; Therma-Tru entry door systems, LARSON storm, screen and security doors, Fiberon composite decking and Master Lock and SentrySafe security products in the Outdoors & Security segment. Fortune Brands holds market leadership positions in all of its segments. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index and a Fortune 500 Company.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

