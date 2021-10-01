Fortress (FBIO) drops 10.56% on Strong Volume September 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FBIO - Market Data & News Trade

Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: FBIO), a New York, New York, company, dropped to close at $3.22 Thursday after losing $0.38 (10.56%) on volume of 1,769,197 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $3.56 to a low of $3.21 while Fortress’s market cap now stands at $325,419,205.

About Fortress Biotech Inc

Fortress Biotech, Inc. ("Fortress") is an innovative biopharmaceutical company that was ranked in Deloitte's 2019 and 2020 Technology Fast 500™, annual rankings of the fastest- growing North American companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech sectors, based on percentages of fiscal year revenue growth over three-year periods. Fortress is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing high- potential marketed and development-stage drugs and drug candidates. The company has seven marketed prescription pharmaceutical products and over 25 programs in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned and majority-controlled partners and at partners it founded and in which it holds significant minority ownership positions. Such product candidates span six large-market areas, including oncology, rare diseases and gene therapy, which allow it to create value for shareholders. Fortress advances its diversified pipeline through a streamlined operating structure that fosters efficient drug development. The Fortress model is driven by a world-class business development team that is focused on leveraging its significant biopharmaceutical industry expertise to further expand the company's portfolio of product opportunities. Fortress has established partnerships with some of the world's leading academic research institutions and biopharmaceutical companies to maximize each opportunity to its full potential, including Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, City of Hope, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Nationwide Children's Hospital.

Visit Fortress Biotech Inc’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Beyond Meat Inc’s (Nasdaq:BYND) meatless chicken tenders will be available for purchase at select grocery stores nationwide starting next month, the faux meat company said Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants US passenger airlines to do more to address the surge in incidents involving unruly or violent passengers.

Athletes vying to represent the US at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing must be vaccinated against COVID-19, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Fortress Biotech Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Fortress Biotech Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Beyond Meat To Launch Meatless Chicken Tenders at Grocery Stores in October President Biden Hosting Leaders From India, Japan, Australia Friday in First 'Quad' Summit Some Chinese Banks Stop Offering New Credit to Property Developers Amid Evergrande Scare Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley Seeks Eighth Term of Office