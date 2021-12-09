Forterra (FRTA) falls 0.08% for December 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FRTA - Market Data & News Trade

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ: FRTA), a Irving, Texas, company, fell to close at $23.82 Wednesday after losing $0.02 (0.08%) on volume of 90,452 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $23.85 to a low of $23.75 while Forterra’s market cap now stands at $1,595,297,932.

About Forterra Inc

Forterra is a leading manufacturer of water and drainage pipe and products in the U.S. and Eastern Canada for a variety of water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, drainage and storm water management. Based in Irving, Texas, Forterra's product breadth and significant scale help make it a one-stop shop for water related pipe and products, and a preferred supplier to a wide variety of customers, including contractors, distributors and municipalities.

Visit Forterra Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Forterra Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Forterra Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Metaverse Industry Analyst on Where To Start Investing: Jeff Kagan Will the Supply Chain Stall Santa's Sleigh? Keep Your Friends Close, But Your Enemies Closer — Part III Online Sales Declined on Black Friday and Cyber Monday for First Time