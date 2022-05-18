Forrester Research (FORR) Loses 2.62% on May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FORR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Forrester Research Inc. (NASDAQ: FORR) lost 2.62% Wednesday.

As of 11:52:56 est, Forrester Research sits at $49.76 and has moved $1.34 per share.

Forrester Research has moved 8.23% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 12.89% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Forrester Research Inc.

Forrester is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world.?It helps business and technology leaders use customer obsession?to accelerate growth.?Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at?work - to navigate change and?put their customers?at the center of?their?leadership, strategy, and operations. Its unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 675,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; and the shared wisdom of our most innovative clients.

