Forrester Research (FORR) gains 3.58% for March 2

Forrester Research Inc. (NASDAQ: FORR) shares gained 3.58%, or $1.8 per share, to close Wednesday at $52.13. After opening the day at $50.73, shares of Forrester Research fluctuated between $52.63 and $50.70. 51,254 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 44,765. Wednesday's activity brought Forrester Research’s market cap to $999,384,230.

Forrester Research is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts..

About Forrester Research Inc.

Forrester is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world.?It helps business and technology leaders use customer obsession?to accelerate growth.?Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at?work - to navigate change and?put their customers?at the center of?their?leadership, strategy, and operations. Its unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 675,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; and the shared wisdom of our most innovative clients.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

