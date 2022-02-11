FormFactor (FORM) falls 2.53% to Close at $40.00 on February 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FORM - Market Data & News Trade

Today, FormFactor Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: FORM) stock fell $1.04, accounting for a 2.53% decrease. FormFactor opened at $41.00 before trading between $41.60 and $39.42 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw FormFactor’s market cap fall to $3,128,296,680 on 379,780 shares -below their 30-day average of 432,755.

About FormFactor Inc.

FormFactor, Inc. is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

