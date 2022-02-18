Forma (FMTX) falls 2.30% to Close at $10.62 on February 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FMTX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: FMTX) stock fell $0.25, accounting for a 2.30% decrease. Forma opened at $10.88 before trading between $11.14 and $10.49 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Forma’s market cap fall to $503,436,863 on 238,210 shares -below their 30-day average of 526,057.

About Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc

Forma Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to transform the lives of patients with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its R&D engine combines deep biology insight, chemistry expertise and clinical development capabilities to create drug candidates with differentiated mechanisms of action focused on indications with high unmet need. Its work has generated a broad proprietary portfolio of programs with the potential to provide profound patient benefit.

Visit Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles