Ford Motor (F) falls 4.90% to Close at $16.70 on March 1

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F), a Dearborn, Michigan, company, fell to close at $16.70 Tuesday after losing $0.86 (4.90%) on volume of 94,020,394 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $17.41 to a low of $16.45 while Ford Motor’s market cap now stands at $65,687,704,449.

Ford Motor currently has roughly 190000 employees.

About Ford Motor Co.

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 187,000 people worldwide.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Ford Motor Co. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Ford Motor Co.'s Profile.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

