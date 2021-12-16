Fonar (FONR) falls 1.39% for December 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FONR - Market Data & News Trade

Fonar Corp. (NASDAQ: FONR) shares fell 1.39%, or $0.21 per share, to close Wednesday at $14.93. After opening the day at $15.11, shares of Fonar fluctuated between $15.14 and $14.90. 35,844 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 17,752. Wednesday's activity brought Fonar’s market cap to $97,854,355.

About Fonar Corp.

FONAR, the Inventor of MR Scanning™, is located in Melville, NY, was incorporated in 1978, and is the first, oldest and most experienced MRI company in the industry. FONAR introduced the world's first commercial MRI in 1980, and went public in 1981. FONAR's signature product is the FONAR UPRIGHT® Multi-Position™ MRI (also known as the Stand-Up® MRI), the only whole-body MRI that performs Position™ Imaging (pMRI™) and scans patients in numerous weight-bearing positions, i.e. standing, sitting, in flexion and extension, as well as the conventional lie-down position. The FONAR UPRIGHT® MRI often detects patient problems that other MRI scanners cannot because they are lie-down and 'weightless' only scanners. The patient-friendly UPRIGHT® MRI has a near-zero patient claustrophobic rejection rate. As a FONAR customer states, 'If the patient is claustrophobic in this scanner, they'll be claustrophobic in my parking lot.' Approximately 85% of patients are scanned sitting while watching TV.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

