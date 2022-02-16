Foghorn (FHTX) falls 4.40% on Moderate Volume February 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FHTX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: FHTX) stock fell $0.55, accounting for a 4.40% decrease. Foghorn opened at $12.46 before trading between $12.65 and $11.82 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Foghorn’s market cap fall to $493,897,025 on 66,941 shares -below their 30-day average of 112,553.

About Foghorn Therapeutics Inc

Foghorn Therapeutics is pioneering the discovery and development of a new class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system, an untapped opportunity for therapeutic intervention. The Company's proprietary Gene Traffic Control® platform gives it an integrated, mechanistic understanding of how the various components of the chromatin regulatory system interact, allowing it to identify, validate and potentially drug targets within the system.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

