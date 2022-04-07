Focus Partners (FOCS) Drops 2.42% on April 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FOCS - Market Data & News Trade

Focus Financial Partners Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: FOCS) has lost $1.05 (2.42%) and is currently sitting at $42.28, as of 11:58:54 est on April 7.

101,728 shares have been traded today.

The Company is down 7.56% over the last 5 days and shares gained 0.77% over the last 30 days.

Focus Partners expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Focus Financial Partners Inc - Class A

Focus Financial Partners is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives.

