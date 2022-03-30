FNCB (FNCB) Gains 4.09% on March 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FNCB - Market Data & News Trade

Today FNCB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: FNCB) is trading 4.09% higher.

The latest price, as of 09:57:11 est, was $9.80. FNCB has moved $0.385 so far today.

970 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, FNCB has a YTD change of 2.76%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-29.

About FNCB Bancorp Inc

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of FNCB Bank. Locally-based for 110 years, FNCB Bank continues as a premier community bank in Northeastern Pennsylvania - offering a full suite of personal, small business and commercial banking solutions with industry-leading mobile, online and in-branch products and services. FNCB currently operates through 17 branch offices located in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wayne Counties and a limited purpose office in Lehigh County, and remains dedicated to making our customers' banking experience simply better.

