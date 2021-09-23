FNCB (FNCB) falls 0.50% in Active Trading on September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FNCB - Market Data & News Trade

Today, FNCB Bancorp Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: FNCB) stock fell $0.04, accounting for a 0.50% decrease. FNCB opened at $8.00 before trading between $8.04 and $7.92 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw FNCB’s market cap fall to $160,072,889 on 80,486 shares -above their 30-day average of 20,977.

About FNCB Bancorp Inc

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of FNCB Bank. Locally-based for 110 years, FNCB Bank continues as a premier community bank in Northeastern Pennsylvania - offering a full suite of personal, small business and commercial banking solutions with industry-leading mobile, online and in-branch products and services. FNCB currently operates through 17 branch offices located in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wayne Counties and a limited purpose office in Lehigh County, and remains dedicated to making our customers' banking experience simply better.

The Daily Fix

France’s foreign minister expressed “total incomprehension” at Biden's recent move, which he called a “stab in the back.”

Food delivery service DoorDash will now support delivery of beer, wine and spirits across 20 US states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia, a move the company said could enable it to reach 100 million+ customers.

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

