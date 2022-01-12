Flux Power (FLUX) falls 0.72% for January 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FLUX - Market Data & News Trade

Flux Power Holdings inc (NASDAQ: FLUX) fell to close at $4.12 Tuesday after losing $0.03 (0.72%) on volume of 47,402 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $4.25 to a low of $4.06 while Flux Power’s market cap now stands at $65,868,508.

About Flux Power Holdings inc

Flux Power develops advanced lithium-ion batteries for industrial uses, including its first-ever UL 2271 Listed lithium-ion 'LiFT Pack' forklift batteries. Flux solutions utilize its proprietary battery management system and in-house engineering and product design. Flux batteries deliver improved performance, extended cycle life and lower total cost of ownership than legacy lead-acid solutions. Flux sells primarily to lift equipment OEM's, their dealers and battery distributors. Current products include advanced battery packs for motive power in the lift equipment and airport ground support markets.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

