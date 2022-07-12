Flux Power (FLUX) Climbs 8.30% on July 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FLUX - Market Data & News Trade

Flux Power Holdings inc (NASDAQ: FLUX) has risen $0.18 (8.30%) and is currently sitting at $2.35, as of 11:09:33 est on July 12.

5,161 shares exchanged hands.

The Company is down 5.65% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 8.44% over the last 30 days.

Flux Power is set to release earnings on 2022-09-21.

About Flux Power Holdings inc

Flux Power develops advanced lithium-ion batteries for industrial uses, including its first-ever UL 2271 Listed lithium-ion 'LiFT Pack' forklift batteries. Flux solutions utilize its proprietary battery management system and in-house engineering and product design. Flux batteries deliver improved performance, extended cycle life and lower total cost of ownership than legacy lead-acid solutions. Flux sells primarily to lift equipment OEM's, their dealers and battery distributors. Current products include advanced battery packs for motive power in the lift equipment and airport ground support markets.

