Flushing (FFIC) Drops 2.27% for March 23

Today, Flushing Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FFIC) was down $0.53 to end the day Wednesday at $22.80.

The company started at $23.18 and shares fluctuated between $23.44 and $22.79 with 97,499 shares trading hands.

Flushing is averaging 150,050 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 3.06% YTD.

Flushing expects its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

About Flushing Financial Corp.

Flushing Financial Corporation is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State—chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

