Fluor (FLR) gains 9.13% to Close at $23.32 on March 2

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) shares gained 9.13%, or $1.95 per share, to close Wednesday at $23.32. After opening the day at $21.74, shares of Fluor fluctuated between $23.50 and $21.71. 4,266,842 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,557,095. Wednesday's activity brought Fluor’s market cap to $3,298,258,860.

Fluor is headquartered in Irving, Texas..

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients' greatest challenges. Fluor's 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $15.7 billion in 2020 and is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years.

