Fluidigm (FLDM) Drops 3.83% on March 24

Fluidigm Corp (NASDAQ: FLDM) shares are down 3.83%, or $0.15 per share, as on 11:59:31 est today. After Opening the Day at $3.93, 152,703 shares of Fluidigm have been traded today and the stock has traded between $3.98 and $3.76.

This year the company is down 0.00%.

Fluidigm expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Fluidigm Corp

Fluidigm focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, it develops, manufactures, and markets multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Its customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide. Together with them, the Company strives to increase the quality of life for all.

