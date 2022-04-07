Flowserve (FLS) Gains in Active Trading for April 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FLS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Flowserve Corp. (NYSE:FLS) rose $1.07 to finish the day Thursday at $36.60.

The company started at $35.64 and shares fluctuated between $36.69 and $35.36 with 2,021,565 shares trading hands.

Flowserve is averaging 1,809,166 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have gained 16.79% YTD.

Flowserve anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-02.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Flowserve visit the company profile.

About Flowserve Corp.

Flowserve Corp. is one of the world's leading providers of fluid motion and control products and services. Operating in more than 50 countries, the company produces engineered and industrial pumps, seals and valves as well as a range of related flow management services.

To get more information on Flowserve Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Flowserve Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles