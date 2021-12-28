Flotek Industries (FTK) falls 8.59% to Close at $0.56 on December 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FTK - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Flotek Industries Inc Inc’s (NYSE: FTK) stock fell $0.0526, accounting for a 8.59% decrease. Flotek Industries opened at $0.62 before trading between $0.63 and $0.53 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Flotek Industries’s market cap fall to $44,585,936 on 2,672,773 shares -above their 30-day average of 329,218.

About Flotek Industries Inc

Flotek Industries, Inc. is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Flotek's Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets high-quality sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use. Additionally, Flotek empowers the energy industry to maximize the value of their hydrocarbon streams and improve return on invested capital through its real-time data platforms and chemistry technologies. Flotek serves downstream, midstream and upstream customers, both domestic and international.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

