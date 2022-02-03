Floor & Decor (FND) falls 3.83% on Moderate Volume February 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FND - Market Data & News Trade

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc - Class A (NYSE: FND), a Atlanta, Georgia, company, fell to close at $104.35 Thursday after losing $4.15 (3.83%) on volume of 729,074 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $107.56 to a low of $104.13 while Floor & Decor’s market cap now stands at $11,018,480,016.

Floor & Decor currently has roughly 3680 employees.

About Floor & Decor Holdings Inc - Class A

Floor & Decor is a multi-channel specialty retailer operating 128 warehouse-format stores and two design centers across 30 states at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company offers a broad assortment of in-stock hard-surface flooring, including tile, wood, laminate/luxury vinyl plank, and natural stone along with decorative and installation accessories, at everyday low prices. The Company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

