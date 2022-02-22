Flexsteel Industries, (FLXS) falls 5.22% to Close at $21.81 on February 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FLXS - Market Data & News Trade

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXS) shares fell 5.22%, or $1.2 per share, to close Tuesday at $21.81. After opening the day at $22.98, shares of Flexsteel Industries, fluctuated between $23.32 and $21.75. 27,097 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 31,573. Tuesday's activity brought Flexsteel Industries,’s market cap to $141,497,937.

About Flexsteel Industries, Inc.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries (the 'Company') is one of the largest manufacturers, importers and online marketers of furniture products in the United States. Product offerings include a wide variety of upholstered furniture such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture. A featured component in most of the upholstered furniture is a unique steel drop-in seat spring from which the name 'Flexsteel' is derived. The Company distributes its products throughout the United States through its eCommerce channel and direct sales force.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

