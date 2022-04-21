Flexsteel Industries, (FLXS) Down in Active Trading for April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FLXS - Market Data & News Trade

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading lower 1.31% to $19.58 on April 21.

32,132 shares traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 29,957 shares.

The company's stock has moved 25.61% so far in 2022.

Flexsteel Industries, shares have moved between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About Flexsteel Industries, Inc.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries (the 'Company') is one of the largest manufacturers, importers and online marketers of furniture products in the United States. Product offerings include a wide variety of upholstered furniture such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture. A featured component in most of the upholstered furniture is a unique steel drop-in seat spring from which the name 'Flexsteel' is derived. The Company distributes its products throughout the United States through its eCommerce channel and direct sales force.

