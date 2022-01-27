FlexShopper (FPAY) falls 3.67% to Close at $1.80 on January 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FPAY - Market Data & News Trade

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ: FPAY), a Boca Raton, Florida, company, fell to close at $1.80 Wednesday after losing $0.07 (3.67%) on volume of 85,308 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $2.04 to a low of $1.83 while FlexShopper’s market cap now stands at $39,375,592.

About FlexShopper Inc

FlexShopper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of FlexShopper, Inc., is a financial and technology company that provides brand name electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its e-commerce marketplace and patent pending LTO payment method. FlexShopper also provides LTO technology platforms to retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers that want to acquire their products, but do not have sufficient cash or credit. FlexShopper approves consumers utilizing its proprietary consumer screening model, collects from consumers under an LTO contract and funds the LTO transactions by paying merchants for the goods.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

