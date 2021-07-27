FlexShares Trust - FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) falls 0.11% for July 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NFRA - Market Data & News

FlexShares Trust - FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSE: NFRA) shares fell 0.11%, or $0.061 per share, to close Monday at $57.99. After opening the day at $57.88, shares of FlexShares - FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund fluctuated between $58.01 and $57.84. 63,659 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 91,388. Monday's activity brought FlexShares - FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund’s market cap to $2,931,344,008.

Visit FlexShares Trust - FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on FlexShares Trust - FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: FlexShares Trust - FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer