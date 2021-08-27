FlexShares - FlexShares Credit-Scored USorate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) falls 0.02% in Active Trading on August 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SKOR - Market Data & News Trade

FlexShares Trust - FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ: SKOR) shares fell 0.02%, or $0.01 per share, to close Thursday at $54.10. After opening the day at $54.12, shares of FlexShares - FlexShares Credit-Scored USorate Bond Index Fund fluctuated between $54.12 and $54.08. 70,578 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 24,803. Thursday's activity brought FlexShares - FlexShares Credit-Scored USorate Bond Index Fund’s market cap to $300,282,804.

Visit FlexShares Trust - FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s profile for more information.

