Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) falls 5.78% for July 29

Today, Flexion Therapeutics Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: FLXN) stock fell $0.36, accounting for a 5.78% decrease. Flexion opened at $6.23 before trading between $6.24 and $5.84 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Flexion’s market cap fall to $293,159,945 on 782,669 shares -above their 30-day average of 613,996.

About Flexion Therapeutics Inc

Flexion Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, local therapies for the treatment of people with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis. The Company's core values are focus, ingenuity, tenacity, transparency and fun.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

