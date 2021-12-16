Flexible (FSI) falls 3.88% on Moderate Volume December 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FSI - Market Data & News

Flexible Solutions International Inc (NYSE: FSI) shares fell 3.88%, or $0.14 per share, to close Wednesday at $3.47. After opening the day at $3.58, shares of Flexible fluctuated between $3.62 and $3.46. 8,852 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 27,788. Wednesday's activity brought Flexible’s market cap to $42,775,544.

About Flexible Solutions International Inc

Flexible Solutions International, Inc., based in Taber, Alberta, is an environmental technology company. The Company’s NanoChem Solutions Inc. subsidiary specializes in biodegradable, water-soluble products utilizing thermal polyaspartate (TPA) biopolymers. TPA beta-proteins are manufactured from the common biological amino acid, L-aspartic and have wide usage including scale inhibitors, detergent ingredients, water treatment and crop enhancement. Along with TPA, this division produces other crop enhancement products. Other divisions manufacture energy and water conservation products for drinking water, agriculture, industrial markets and swimming pools throughout the world. FSI is the developer and manufacturer of WaterSavrTM, the world’s first commercially viable water evaporation retardant. WaterSavrTM reduces evaporation by up to 30% on reservoirs, lakes, aqueducts, irrigation canals, ponds and slow moving rivers. HeatsavrTM, a “liquid blanket” evaporation retardant for the commercial swimming pool and spa markets, reduces energy costs by 15% to 40% and can result in reduced indoor pool humidity.

Visit Flexible Solutions International Inc’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Flexible Solutions International Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Flexible Solutions International Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

The Rise of Buy Now, Pay Later At Least 64 Lives Lost in Kentucky, More Than 100 Still Missing, After Tornado Disaster Bank of America CEO Moynihan Says Consumers Spending at Fastest Rate He Has Seen COVID-19 Deaths Hit 800,000 in US as Nation Prepares for Another Surge