Flex (FLEX) falls 4.12% in Light Trading on March 4

Today, Flex Ltd Inc’s (NASDAQ: FLEX) stock fell $0.68, accounting for a 4.12% decrease. Flex opened at $16.20 before trading between $16.27 and $15.59 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Flex’s market cap fall to $7,337,204,751 on 3,677,512 shares -below their 30-day average of 5,089,554.

About Flex Ltd

Flex is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

