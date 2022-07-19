Flex (FLEX) Climbs 5.01% for July 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FLEX - Market Data & News Trade

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading up 5.01% to $15.08 on July 19.

3,787,545 shares traded today while the 30-day daily average of 3,014,240 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 21.66% so far in 2022.

Flex shares have moved between $13.63 and $19.50 over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Flex visit the company profile.

About Flex Ltd

Flex is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

To get more information on Flex Ltd and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Flex Ltd's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles