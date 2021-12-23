Flanigan`s Enterprises, (BDL) falls 0.93% on Strong Volume December 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BDL - Market Data & News

Flanigan`s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BDL) shares fell 0.93%, or $0.285 per share, to close Wednesday at $30.32. After opening the day at $30.70, shares of Flanigan`s Enterprises, fluctuated between $32.00 and $29.89. 11,355 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 4,798. Wednesday's activity brought Flanigan`s Enterprises,’s market cap to $56,344,884.

Flanigan`s Enterprises, is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and employs more than 6540 people.

Flanigan’s is a laidback family-run restaurant anchored by a commitment to exceptional food and drink, warm hospitality, great value, and good fun. A beloved South Florida institution since 1959, the Flanigan’s name is pretty much synonymous with good times. Flanigan’s welcomes guests from near and far every day of the year, serving continuously from lunch to late night. The founding vision of Joe “Big Daddy” Flanigan – a come one, come all, home-away-from-home for friends old and new – is alive and well today. Over the years, Flanigan’s evolved from popular Big Daddy’s lounges and liquor stores into a group of over 20 restaurants. An appreciation for shared meals with family and friends is at the heart of the Flanigan’s experience. Flanigan’s is very much a local neighborhood spot, and we exist to serve each community in which we make our home. The design of our bars and restaurants is all about the island vibes and saltwater adventures that reflect our deep South Florida roots. Our walls are lined with memories of family and friends playing in their natural nautical element – fishing, diving, beaching, and boating.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

